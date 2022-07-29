Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

CHGCY stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

