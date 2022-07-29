Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
CHGCY stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $20.25.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
