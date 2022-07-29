Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.398-$5.449 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,627 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 95,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after buying an additional 93,341 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

