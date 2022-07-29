Citigroup Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $51.19.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 445,208 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 627,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 102,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

