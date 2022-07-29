Citigroup Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $80.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $21,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 229,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.