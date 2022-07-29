Citigroup Raises A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $65.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

