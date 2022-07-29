Citigroup Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $222.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.54.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.