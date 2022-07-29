Citigroup Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $228.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.45.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.26.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in IDEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.