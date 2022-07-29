Citigroup Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $228.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.45.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.26.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in IDEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.