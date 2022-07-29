Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.06. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 81.68% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.