Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.