Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

