ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Farmland Partners worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FPI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.02 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

