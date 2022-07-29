ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,048 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,246 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.95 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

