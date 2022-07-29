ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

