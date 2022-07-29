ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $878,000 Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Shoe Carnival worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 140.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

