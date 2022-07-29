ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Resolute Forest Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 85.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 35,961 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RFP opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.77.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

