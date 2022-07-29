ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $7,311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,141.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $5,988,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 122,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

