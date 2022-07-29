ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of AdvanSix worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 2,306.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 571,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,645 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AdvanSix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdvanSix Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

