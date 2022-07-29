ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,883 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.