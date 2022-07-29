ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,633 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

NYSE:REXR opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.