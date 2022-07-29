ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,001 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBI opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TBI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

