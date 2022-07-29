ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,872 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride
In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
