ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,872 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

