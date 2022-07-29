ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.91 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,155.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

