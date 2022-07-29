Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $104.00. The stock traded as high as $92.53 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 7628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.57.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Stock Performance
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.