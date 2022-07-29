Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $104.00. The stock traded as high as $92.53 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 7628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.57.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

