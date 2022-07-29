Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.