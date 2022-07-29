ClinTex CTi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $395,748.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $778,719.31 and approximately $395,748.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

