Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $135.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

