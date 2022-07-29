CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $218.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $233.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.20.
CME Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $199.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.63. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.
CME Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.
