Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $111,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.83 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

