Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Maintains Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.9 %

CTSH opened at $66.83 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

