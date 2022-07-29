Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 178.4% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

LDP stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $570,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

