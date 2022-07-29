Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

COHU has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cohu Trading Down 0.2 %

COHU stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277 in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

