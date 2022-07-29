Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,854,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Coin Citadel Trading Down 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:CCTL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,799. Coin Citadel has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

