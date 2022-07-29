Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,119 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $137,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. 60,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,873. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

