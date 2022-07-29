Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.