Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.81

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 1232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBK. Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

