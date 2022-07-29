Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $73.67 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

