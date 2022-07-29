Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.