Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $71.00 at DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

