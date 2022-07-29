Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.51 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. 180,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

In other news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.