Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,995. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39.
In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
