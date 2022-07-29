Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given New €36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($112.24) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
