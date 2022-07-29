CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $99.62 on Thursday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,118 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,678,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

