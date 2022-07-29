ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. 2,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $7,953,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 453,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.