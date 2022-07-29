Contrasting Bridgetown (BTWN) & Its Peers

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgetown and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 109 584 918 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.51%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 32.17% -20.06% 3.40%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.15 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.76

Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown

(Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.