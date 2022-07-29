ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 255 ($3.07) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CNVVY stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

