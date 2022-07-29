Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMMC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$314.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$779,625.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

