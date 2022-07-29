Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.