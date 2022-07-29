Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coursera from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Coursera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

Coursera stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,387.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,389,000 after acquiring an additional 160,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares during the period. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,723,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

