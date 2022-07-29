Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Coursera Stock Down 16.7 %

COUR opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. Coursera has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,282,815 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 176,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

