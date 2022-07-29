Covetrus (CVET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Covetrus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Covetrus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.76 on Friday. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Insider Transactions at Covetrus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covetrus

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,111 shares of company stock worth $927,319 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 322,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Covetrus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,323,000 after purchasing an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Covetrus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Covetrus by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 661,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Covetrus by 3,737.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Covetrus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading

